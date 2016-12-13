Rodney Croome on why a postal vote is the coward's way out

Right wing members of the Government have gone postal on marriage equality. According to news reports, they want a non-compulsory plebiscite on marriage equality conducted by postal vote.

In some ways this is a repeat of 2015 when a plebiscite was first adopted as Party policy under Tony Abbott.

Like the current push, Abbott’s move was designed to derail the move for a Liberal free vote, divert attention from the principle issue of LGBTI people’s dignity, and delay the achievement of marriage equality.

But there are big differences between then and now that will only deepen concerns held by supporters of marriage equality.

A non-compulsory postal vote doesn’t require legislation.

This means there will be no parliamentary oversight of the question, the campaigns for and against the proposition, or the voting procedure.

Plebiscite Mark II will be entirely in the hands of a Government that is clearly at the mercy of members who oppose marriage equality.

Do we really want Malcolm Turnbull writing the plebiscite question with Eric Abetz watching over his shoulder?

A non-compulsory vote also means the 30% of the electorate who are soft supporters of marriage equality are much less likely to vote.

While polls show overall support at 70%, strong support is at 40%, not enough to win a national ballot by itself.

The pro-equality campaign would have to focus on both making the case for marriage equality and getting soft supporters to fill out their ballots.

The anti-equality side would only have one, very easy task, activating their base.

Another problem is that a vote run entirely through the post could favour older voters and disenfranchise younger ones, further skewing the results against marriage equality.

The current plebiscite proposal wouldn’t just be easy to rig, it would be inherently rigged.

Defenders of Plebiscite Mark II will say it is the more democratic way to deal with marriage equality but I believe it is anti-democratic to have a public vote that isn’t overseen by Parliament, that many voters will likely not participate in, and that is so at odds with our democratic norms and conventions.

In 2016 the LGBTI community said “no” to Plebiscite Mark I.

Our concern was that such a high profile and unnecessary public debate would have an adverse impact on the mental health of vulnerable LGBTI people, especially young people.

This concern ran so deep 85% of LGBTI Australians said they would rather wait for marriage equality than achieve it through a plebiscite.

The broader community also said “no” to a plebiscite because of concern about the cost and the fact politicians could ignore the result.

Plebiscite Mark II may reduce the financial cost of a plebiscite but the human cost would remain, as would the fact politicians are outsourcing their jobs.

Regardless of the model, a plebiscite does not mean more power to the people, but an abdication of responsibility by politicians.

It is the coward’s way out.

Plebiscite Mark I was rightly defeated in the Senate by Labor, the Greens and the cross-bench.

If Plebiscite Mark II is to be defeated it will be in the Liberal Party itself, and by the combined voice of millions of Australians who are tired of politicians playing games with the rights and lives of LGBTI people.

One of our key arguments will be that the only people who benefit from Plebiscite Mark II are groups opposed to marriage equality (and those right wingers who support voluntary voting and want to set a precedent for it).

The Government certainly won’t benefit.

A plebiscite will highlight divisions within its ranks, distract from its core agenda of economic growth, and alienate those voters who see marriage equality as a symbol of a better, more open Australia.

Poll after poll shows the majority of Australians want marriage equality resolved now, in parliament, with a free vote, and not through a plebiscite.

The Government will lose votes and seats if it continues to defy this clear popular aspiration.

In 2016 I resigned from Australian Marriage Equality to work alongside others who shared my deep opposition to a plebiscite.

If Plebiscite Mark II turns out to be a serious proposal, we will work just as hard to kill it off and persuade politicians to do their job.

I am confident that, with the help of all Australians who want equal rights through equal process, we will succeed.

To urge Liberals to have a free vote rather than a plebiscite go to www.demandafreevote.com.au