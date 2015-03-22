Sydney Rangers and the Flying Bats lace up with pride

Australia’s sporting codes are getting behind the movement to stamp out homophobia with the Rainbow Round of Sport showcasing LGBTI pride and inclusivity.

Australia is a sporting nation and the majority of Aussie’s love their sport. But how would you feel if the game you loved didn’t love you? What am I talking about? Homophobia in sport. As members of the LGBTIQ community we are often subjected to homophobia and transphobia and one of the most common places is on the sporting field. The recent Out On the Fields study of over 3000 Australians found 80 percent of those surveyed had witnessed or experienced homophobia in sport. It’s an alarming statistic and one that the Rainbow Round of Sport is hoping to change.

The initiative is the brainchild of Australian sportswear company SKINS, inspired by a similar campaign in England. SKINS partnered with Pride in Sport, a sporting inclusion program that helps national and state sporting organisations and clubs with LGBTI employees, players, coaches, volunteers and fans, to bring the concept to Australian sport for the first time last year.

This year’s Rainbow Round aims to be bigger than ever with the Rainbow Laces campaign embracing all the sporting codes and clubs across the country signing on to take part.

Joseph Roppolo, president of inclusive football club The Sydney Rangers says the good news is we are starting to see signs of positive and proactive strategies from the major sporting codes to end homophobia in sport.

He cites the Bingham Cup as a catalyst for change and describes The Sydney Convicts and the ARU as trailblazers in the field.

“Jason Ball has also done great work with the AFL. We are now also starting to see real initiative from Football Federation Australia (FFA) and A-League clubs such as Sydney FC & Western Sydney Wanderers. The FFA recently signed-on as a ‘foundation member’ of Pride in Sport, which will measure the leagues’ progress in addressing homophobia. The two Sydney clubs have committed to promoting an inclusive message that football is for everyone,” Roppolo says.

The out gay player believes initiatives such as Rainbow Round are of great importance to the community, providing a positive impact and increased visibility.

“Studies have found sport is a unique social environment where engaged fans get more 'cultural cues' around how they should act or behave than from most others part of society,” says Roppolo.

“Changing attitudes, culture and behaviour isn’t easy. It takes multiple 'interventions, ' as they call them in science. The rainbow laces are one, important ‘intervention’ because when players and fans wear the laces, it sends strong explicit and implicit signals to people involved in sport (particularly young people) that inclusion and support of LGBTI people is 'normal'.

Emily Shrubb, president of inclusive football club, The Flying Bats, agrees.

“The Rainbow round is a great opportunity to raise awareness, increase visibility and reduce homophobia and discrimination towards LGBTIQ people in sport, and to challenge both players and the wider community to reconsider their assumptions about LGBTIQ players and help dismantle some of the stereotypes.

“It is an especially important initiative for younger players, who may be struggling to come out to their teams, and provides the perfect way for clubs and members to raise awareness about homophobia and reassure these players that they will be accepted and welcomed for who they are,” she says.

Asked how they could promote inclusivity in sport, both presidents are fast to respond.

“Being comfortable with yourself is the first step,” says Roppolo. “And it takes time to develop the resilience, confidence and social networks that are necessary to be able to ‘come out’ to one’s family, friends and work colleagues. It’s the homophobic language or ‘casual homophobia’ that is so often heard in a sporting environment that can be so damaging to vulnerable LGBTI people, which keeps them ‘in the closet’. Calling out and addressing this language is confronting but it’s also is an important and necessary step towards promoting a more inclusive sports landscape.”

Roppolo believes inclusive football (soccer) clubs such as Sydney Rangers FC and The Flying Bats exist so that players can be part of a comfortable, supportive and inclusive team environment where being out and proud is not only accepted but actively encouraged.

Shrubb agrees, she tells SX that The Bats (as they are affectionately known) operate on an increasingly strong platform to educate the wider community about the experiences of LGBTIQ people in sport.

“We have also been working directly with several organisations to help them understand those experiences, and get involved in spreading that message. As an LGBTIQ+ inclusive club, we aim to lead by example and will shortly be officially launching our Gender & Sex Diversity Policy to combat the barriers faced by trans, intersex and gender diverse players,” she says.

At this year’s Rainbow Round, Shrubb says the Bats will be handing out rainbow laces to the opposition pre-match, “to encourage them to participate in the initiative and show their support for the LGBTIQ community”.

Whilst both Roppolo and Shrubb agree that sport has the power to shape attitudes towards a more inclusive society Roppolo suggests there is a darker side as well.

“On the flipside, the power that sport has to shape attitudes is also why homophobic incidents in sport, such as the banner recently seen at a Sydney football match, can be really harmful. Unless there is a strong reaction to these incidents, it sends equally powerful cultural cues to people that it's okay to denigrate LGBTI people,” he says.

Ropollo sees the Rainbow Round is an important first step for the codes to get involved and act responsibly to address homophobia in sport.

“But this must also be matched with numerous other things across sport. Pride in Sport is Australia’s first and only sporting inclusion program specifically designed to assist National and State sporting organisations and clubs with the inclusion of LGBTI employees, players, volunteers and spectators. The Pride in Sport Index evaluation is involved with many criteria to consider. A Rainbow Round is an important step but is only one part of the solution to address homophobia in sport.”

The ‘Rainbow Round of Sport’ takes place over April 6-9. To find out more about the Rangers visit sydneyrangersfc.com.au and learn more about The Flying Bats at theflyingbats.com

[Main image] members of the rangers and the bats. Photo Cec Busby