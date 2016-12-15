Buffy's Willow and Tara reunite for documentary

Die-hard Buffy fans have been offered a real treat this week, with Willow and Tara reunited for an EW documentary special to reflect on their groundbreaking storyline.

Alyson Hannigan said: “There definitely hadn’t been a gay character that had been on a show from the beginning [before Buffy]. This was a character that you got to see the journey, that was very groundbreaking.

“The fact that it was such a non-issue was so great, and that’s how it should be.”

Amber Benson added: “It was a beautiful relationship, and it wasn’t gratuitous, it wasn’t about two girls making out, it was about two people who both happen to identify as female who fall in love.”

“They were good to each other. It was a normal relationship. You normalise it, and make it okay, because it is okay.”

“We got a lot of young letters… there were a lot of young people who felt very isolated, and to see two characters on a television show be accepted by a group of peers changed the game. It’s saying, if you find somebody to love, you’re just lucky – it doesn’t matter the gender, the sex or whatever – if you find somebody who gets you and you get them, you’re so lucky.”

This article originally appeared on samesame.com.au