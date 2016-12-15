Amber Heard was warned not to come out as bisexual

Actress Amber Heard has revealed she was warned by Hollywood executives not to come out as bisexual as it would damage her career.

The actress who starred in The Danish Girl said when she made the decision to come out publicly in 2010 everyone around her advised he against the move:

“It did impact my career, it was difficult,” Heard told an audience at The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice event in New York.

“It was not easy. I was the only one working in this way, so it was definitely difficult because no one had done it.

“I did that even though everyone told me it would end my career, without a doubt.”

Heard went on to say she never hid her sexuality:

“Well, I always say in response — when I hear someone comment about me coming out, I think it’s funny because I was never in. In part because I was very stubborn, I guess, and also in part because I just didn’t feel it was wrong.”

Heard came out at the GLAAD 25th anniversary celebration in 2010. At the time she was in a long-term relationship with artist Tasya Van Ree.

The actress went on to marry Johnny Depp with whom she had an acrimonious divorce in 2016.

Watch the Amber Heard interview here: