Apple reveal Red iPhone to raise funds to support ending HIV

“Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today’s line-up of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

“The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

The limited edition iPhone will be available around the world from the end of this week, although the charity connections have been hidden in mainland China.

The English-language version of the iPhone listing states: “Every purchase contributes to the Global Fund to support HIV/AIDS programmes and help deliver an AIDS-free generation”.

The line is missing completely on the Chinese-language version of the website.

