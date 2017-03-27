Troye Sivan delivers epic speech at the GLAAD Awards

Troye Sivan has delivered an inspiring speech as he accepted the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards which were held in LA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel saw Sivan become the youngest recipient of the Stephen F. Kolzak honor from GLAAD, which is given to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a meaningful difference in promoting both equality and acceptance.

During his speech Sivan said the moment was about “visibility and about representation”.

“What and who we see in the media defines our perception of the world around us,” he said.

“To see ourselves in this picture of what is ‘normal’ and what is acceptable and what is beautiful is absolutely vital. In saying that, so much of the work that has contributed to our progress as a community is far less glamorous than the work that I’m being honored for tonight.”

Sivan talked about the impact the AIDS epidemic documentary How to Survive a Plague had on him:

"Within the characters in the doc, I saw myself, and I saw my friends, and I saw my colleagues, and I saw my boyfriend. These kids were young, smart, active fighters. I saw that wit, that humor, that resilience that I’ve grown to love so much about my community.

“The difference was that these people were attending a friend's funeral on a weekly basis," Sivan said. "This was in New York City, not even 40 years ago. They were fighting for medical treatment, for visibility, and they were fighting for their lives. It was a life or death situation."

"Though times and our needs may have changed, this ethos and spirit still persists in our community today.”

The singer/actor came out publicly via a YouTube video in 2013.

Watch Troye’s epic speech here.