Stop Peter Dutton, demand a free vote marriage equality advocates say

The time has come to contact the Prime Minister directly on the issue of marriage equality in light of Peter Dutton’s proposal for a non-compulsory postal vote, LGBTIQ advocates say.

Shelley Argent the National spokesperson for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, says marriage equality supporters should email Malcolm Turnbull and other Liberal MPs asking them not to support Mr Dutton's proposal.

Mr Dutton response to the growing push for a parliamentary free vote on marriage equality includes a proposal for a non-compulsory postal vote that will not be binding on parliament and will cost taxpayers up to $40 million.

Ms Argent said:



"A non-compulsory postal vote is an attempt to delay marriage equality and distract from a free vote.



"Worse still it is insulting and demeaning to our sons and daughters to have their rights decided by the efficiency of Australia Post.



She added that there is a risk “ballots will arrive late, get mixed up with junk mail or just get lost.”



"I urge everyone who wants to see marriage equality happen as quickly as possible to raise their voice against Dutton's dodgy survey by sending an email through our new webform,” Ms Argent said.



Veteran marriage equality advocate and just.equal spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said:



"A non-compulsory postal vote is rigged against marriage equality because young people and softer supporters of marriage equality will be less likely to participate.



"On top of this, the LGBTI community has already made it crystal clear it would rather wait for marriage equality than have a public vote marred by division and hate."

Mr Croome added:



"We have to send a message to the Government to drop this ridiculous idea and have a free vote instead."



To send an email go to demandafreevote.com.au