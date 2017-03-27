Sky News sacks Mark Latham over ‘gay’ comment

Former Labor leader Mark Latham has been fired from his role as commentator on Sky News after referring to a student in a video made by Sydney Boys High School as ‘gay’.
Latham made the comments during a segment of the Sky News program Outsiders which aired on March 12 but only recently came to light following reports by the Daily Telegraph.
Latham, who is a co-host of the show, ridiculed the video, which was made my Sydney Boys High School students as part of a media project on the importance of International Women’s Day. In the clip the students delivered pieces to camera on why feminism is important, reading comments from women in their lives.
Singling out one student, Hugh Bartley, for critcisim Latham said:
“The boys at the boys school look like dickheads doing their video, total dickheads. I thought the first guy was gay.”
NSW Education Minister Rob Stokes described the comments as tantamount to bullying and suggested Latham should know better.
“I was disappointed when I heard the comments about the Sydney Boys High School students who appeared in the video for International Women’s Day,” Stokes said
“Adults in privileged high profile commentating roles need to be mindful of the example they set for the community. Bullying of any kind is unacceptable.”
Sky News has reacted to the fallout by announcing Latham's dismissal, with the network's boss, Angelos Frangopoulos proclaiming he was sacking Latham via Twitter.
"I have today advised Mark Latham that his contract has been terminated," Mr Frangopoulos tweeted
“While we support strong opinions and robust arguments we pride ourselves in doing so in a civil and respectful manner.”
Cec Busby
Cec Busby is the news editor of SX and online editor of GayNewsNetwork.com.au