Mr Gay World Australia’s search for a husband brings marriage equality into focus

Mr Gay World Australia is on a quest to bring the nation’s fight for marriage equality to the world stage.

Australia’s contender for the title, David Francis, will jet off to compete for the top honour in Spain in May and wants to use the competition as a platform to raise awareness for equal love.

Pairing up with local Sydney photographer Katsu Nojiri, Francis is searching for a husband for the day to participate in a photo shoot showing all aspects of a loving wedding.

Francis believes the photoshoot will allow him to raise awareness of the issue on the world stage.

"The important thing to remember is that marriage equality extends far beyond just allowing same-sex couples to have their love recognised equally to their opposite-sex counterparts, it's about the strong messages we are sending to the younger generations about acceptance, tolerance and love.

"We need to reinforce these messages to those who struggle most in the community, those coming to terms and dealing with their sexual or gender identity to let them know that they are all worthy of acceptance and love, no matter who they are or who they love."

Sydney Wedding Photographer Katsu Nojiri said he was prompted to work with David on the shoot because of his own beliefs that love is love and everyone deserves to be treated equally.

"As a wedding photographer, it’s my aim to reach out to everybody out there “Love is Love” through my photos," Katsu said.

"I also wanted to deliver the visual message to the young LGBT community, “Look at these cute guys. it’s ok to be gay, you are great as who you are just like our David.”

Applications are now being taken for anyone interested in being Mr Gay Pride Australia's husband for a day. The photoshoot will take place in Sydney in early April and to find out more visit David's instagram profile at instagram.com/davidfrancis19. The Mr Gay World finals will be held in Madrid and Maspalomas from May 5-10, 2017.