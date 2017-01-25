MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?

Openly gay member of the ACT legislative Council, Chris Steel, wants the gay blood ban lifted... Here's why...

On the face of it seems crazy: I’ve been in a monogamous relationship with my male partner for over five years, yet I’m unable to donate blood.

The Australian Red Cross currently relies on just three per cent of the population to maintain our nation’s blood supplies. Yet, we are excluding thousands of healthy people in monogamous relationships from donating blood.

The current regulations established by the independent Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) require gay men to abstain from sex for a full year if they want to donate blood.

In contrast, current guidelines allow straight people who engage in risky behaviour (for example, having multiple sexual partners) to donate blood.

This can lead to some awkward conversations in the workplace. Many good organisations are encouraging their employees to donate blood – through blood donation challenges. Since giving blood is an inherently good thing to do, this puts gay men (who are often closeted) in a difficult position of explaining their status.

It also provokes discussion of the question - why are all men who have sex with men banned from donating blood?

The ban was established in 1985 in Australia during the height of the AIDS epidemic. Men who have sex with men are more at risk, as a population group, of HIV/AIDS infection and so restrictions were put on them donating blood.

All blood donated is tested for sexually transmitted diseases, but preventative deferral periods were introduced to account for “window periods” (which is the incubation interval between sex and the time that HIV/AIDS becomes detectable).

However things have changed dramatically since the 80s.

Modern detection techniques are much better for HIV/AIDS, with just 5.9 day window period after intercourse. Rapid testing also means that gay

men are much more aware of the HIV status than has previously been possible in the past.

HIV is now a preventable disease. There are good drugs that can dramatically reduce the viral load in blood, reducing the risk of transmission. And the advent PrEP as a HIV prevention has also reduced the risk for people with exposure to HIV.

Now that detection technology has advanced, there is no excuse to exclude so many members of our community from giving blood. The guidelines should be based on evidence. And in light of medical advances, I believe it’s time the TGA reviewed its policies, like other jurisdictions.

France now allows plasma only donations, if the donor in question has had only one sexual partner in the last four months. Their donation is then placed in quarantine for two and a half months to ensure that it is harmless. France will again review these policies this year with the intention of eventually removing all bans.

Likewise, Canada’s new Liberal Government is currently delivering on an election commitment of investing $3 million on blood donation research with the intention of eventually eliminating the current 12-month deferral period.

In Chile, Mexico, Spain and Italy; all donors – regardless of sexuality – can donate blood. They are just all required to fill out a questionnaire based on assessing the risk of their recent sexual behaviour.

In 2014, Red Cross Australia recommended a deferral period be reduced to 6 months for men that have sex with men. While this is a step in the right direction – it wouldn’t significantly increase the donor pool. Unfortunately, the TGA also rejected this recommendation.

The TGA has scheduled a review into the guidelines for 2018, but there is no guarantee that they will consider reforms in this area. It is pleasing to see that the Victorian Government has called for the review to be brought forward to next year with the aim of addressing this issue. They have promised to raise the issue at a meeting of national Health Ministers.

I think that the TGA should consider an individual risk based approach, not simply reducing the deferral period to 6 months. Gay men in long-

term monogamous relationships are at lower risk of HIV transmission and so consideration should be given to treating them differently than people who are engaging in risky behaviour.

The most obvious effect of an individual risk-based approach is enabling a numerically significant cohort of potential donors to help save more lives, while maintaining the integrity and safety of the blood supply.

As Health Ministers meet for their COAG Health Council this week, I therefore think it is reasonable for them to ask the TGA - why are we still banning healthy men in monogamous relationships from donating blood?