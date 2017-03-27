Marriage equality ring an OH&S issue says anti gay lobby group

Marriage Alliance spokesperson Sophie York has suggested a ring designed by Marc Newson in support of marriage equality could be a serious Occupational Health and Safety issue that could put worker’s in harm's way.

York made the wild accusation whilst appearing on ABC News 24 to discuss Airbnb’s recently announced campaign in support of equal love.

The accommodation giant has partnered with Newson and a range of other big businesses to 'sell' a specially crafted ‘acceptance’ ring in support of marriage equality.

Airbnb is encouraging all Australians to purchase one of the special rings (for the cost of the postage alone) in order to show their support for the issue.

The rings bear the words ‘until we all belong’ and the brand hopes Aussies will pledge to wear one of the rings until marriage equality becomes a reality in Australia.

According to Airbnb the rings “symbolise the gap in marriage equality".

A number of other iconic brands have gotten behind the campaign, with Qantas and Google saying they will supply rings for employees to wear should they choose to show their support for the cause.

An outraged York suggested this move by the big brands was almost like bullying.

“I think that people will feel quite pressured, if their bosses have bought or provided the rings, or there’s been a flyer go out saying ‘these rings are available’, and also if a number of people are wearing them,” York said.

“It may even be an OH&S issue. I mean, the gap could catch, that ring could catch on things. There are many considerations to this, but we’re talking about the impact on the worker,” York explained.

[image] York is concerned for worker's welfare should they wear the equality ring...