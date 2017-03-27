AirBnB launch marriage equality campaign Until We all Belong

Accommodation giant AIrBnB has joined forces with a number of big Australian brands such as Qantas, Google, ANZ and eBay to give everyday Aussies another way to show support for equal love.

The brand's Until We All Belong campaign calls for people to show their support for marriage equality by wearing a bespoke ring until marriage equality becomes law.

The ring has been designed by renowned jeweller Marc Newson and rathe than complete a perfect cirle features a gap in the band and emblazoned with a message calling for equal love.

According to Newson the matte black metal ring is a visual representation of the gap in marriage equality and is intricately engraved with the words ‘Until We All Belong’ on the interior.

Airbnb CEO and Head of Community, Brian Chesky, said he hopes the ring will spark conversations about acceptance and inclusivity.

“Openness and belonging are at the heart of Airbnb – it’s at the core of what we do every day. We are committed to helping people belong no matter where they are in the world and strongly believe that everyone should have the right to marry the person they love,” said Chesky.

"This is an opportunity for people to show their support for marriage equality – not just those within the LGBTQI+ community, but for anyone to make their support for a brother, sister, parent, friend or loved one known.”

Airbnb is also making it easier for everyone to get involved in the campaign which is also being run in conjunction with The Equality Campaign by making the rings free of charge and standardising postage costs across the country.

To make your acceptance of marriage equality known and receive an Acceptance Ring, visit www.untilweallbelong.com