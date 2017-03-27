Activists call for PM to grow a backbone on the issue of marriage equality

Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) has launched a new campaign pushing for a free vote on marriage equality.

The campaign calls on supporters of equal love to help give Malcolm Turnbull a backbone on marriage equality.

In PFLAG’s campaign, emails sent to the prime minister calling for him to allow a free vote will be collected and made into a spine that will be delivered to the PM.

"We had great success getting emails into Liberals who support marriage equality urging them to speak up on marriage equality and now it's Malcolm Turnbull's turn to feel the heat,” said PFLAG national spokesperson, Shelley Argent.

"Many Australians are disappointed Mr Turnbull hasn't yet taken the lead on marriage equality by allowing a free vote so we're on his case."

"Emails that are sent to Malcolm Turnbull calling for a free vote will be collected together, turned into a spine and delivered to him."

"The simple message is that we want Malcolm Turnbull to show some backbone on marriage equality."

To give Malcolm Turnbull a backbone on marriage equality go to givemalcolmabackbone.com.au/