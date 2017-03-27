ACT’s Garden of Reflection to honour lives lost to HIV

The garden is the fruition of a massive five-year fundraising campaign.



AIDS Action Council CEO Philippa Moss paid tribute to Richard “Rachel” Allen who had worked tirelessly to lead the community engagement so the ACT could join Sydney and Melbourne in having a permanent AIDS memorial.



“Richard is a long-term HIV community member and Canberra icon and has led the charge to make this memorial a reality,” Moss said.



“Finally, Canberrans will have their own space to remember those lost to AIDS and increase awareness about AIDS prevention.



The campaign to support the project was launched in 2012 by Chief Minister Andrew Barr at that year’s AIDS Candlelight Memorial and the garden marks a huge effort by local activists and advocates for people living with HIV.

“There are so many others [to thank] including ActewAGL, our own Patron John Mackay, the Snow Foundation, the AIDS Trust of Australia, the ACT Government, the John James Foundation, King O’Malley’s and of course the National Arboretum who have contributed to a giant community effort,” Moss said.



“We thank them all and it is immensely satisfying that the AIDS Garden of Reflection will come into being five years after Chief Minister Andrew Barr launched a campaign to support the project at the 2012 AIDS Candlelight memorial event.”



Moss described the garden as a place of peace and reflection.



“This site and other AIDS memorials around Australia have the power to positively influence public awareness, provide a place of sanctuary for those mourning lost loved ones and reduce the stigma which still remains for those who lose people in their life to HIV in Australia.



“We have great confidence that the AIDS Garden of Reflection will provide a place for not only remembrance and reflection, and also inspiration and community building,” Moss said.

[image] An artist's impression of the garden. Supplied.