Liberal Senator Eric Abetz has suggested the media has misconstrued comments he made in a Sky News interview in which he suggested gay people could have heterosexual relationships.
“I think we all know people that have been in - if we can call it that - a straight relationship, that have gone into a gay relationship and people then doing the opposite and the fact that both occur within society, I think is [an] established fact,” Abetz told Sky News reporter Samantha Maiden..
“Why we can't report on the two-way traffic is something that has bemused me somewhat and is indicative of a certain bias in the media, that they only want one side of the equation spoken about."
Abetz comments immediately sparked outrage with members of the LGBTI community suggesting Abetz was supporting the likes of conversion therapy and that homosexuality was a choice.
The senator hit back at the criticisms, releasing a statement that said:
"In this age of 'celebrating diversity and acceptance', I would hope that these unremarkable statements would be accepted in the same goodwill as most Australians accept that people are free to determine their own sexual identity," he said.
Abetz says comments about gay people turning straight were misrepresented
LAST UPDATED // Wednesday, 05 April 2017 17:58 Written by // Cec Busby
Tweet
Liberal Senator Eric Abetz has suggested the media has misconstrued comments he made in a Sky News interview in which he suggested gay people could have heterosexual relationships.
“I think we all know people that have been in - if we can call it that - a straight relationship, that have gone into a gay relationship and people then doing the opposite and the fact that both occur within society, I think is [an] established fact,” Abetz told Sky News reporter Samantha Maiden..
“Why we can't report on the two-way traffic is something that has bemused me somewhat and is indicative of a certain bias in the media, that they only want one side of the equation spoken about."
Abetz comments immediately sparked outrage with members of the LGBTI community suggesting Abetz was supporting the likes of conversion therapy and that homosexuality was a choice.
The senator hit back at the criticisms, releasing a statement that said:
"In this age of 'celebrating diversity and acceptance', I would hope that these unremarkable statements would be accepted in the same goodwill as most Australians accept that people are free to determine their own sexual identity," he said.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE
Recommended for you
Marriage equality ring an OH&S issue says anti gay lobby group
AirBnB launch marriage equality campaign Until We all Belong
Activists call for PM to grow a backbone on the issue of marriage equality
Cec Busby
Cec Busby is the news editor of SX and online editor of GayNewsNetwork.com.au