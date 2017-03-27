"Gay people are better and cleverer": Russell T Davies

Acclaimed writer and television producer Russell T Davies has talked about his career and claimed gay people are “better and cleverer” than other people in an in-depth interview.

In the hour long podcast with Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain, Davies spoke about his reviving of the Doctor Who series.

He said "It takes a lot of nerve and a lot of work to love Doctor Who.”

He also said to watch the show the audience needs to be “cleverer than the normal viewer”, which would explain why the show has a large LGBTIQ following:

“It's a very imaginative act to watch Doctor Who, and I think gay people are better and cleverer and more imaginative than anyone else!"

Davies first made a name for himself as the creator of the ground-breaking series Queer as Folk.

The podcast was part of Attitude’s Heroes podcast series.