Anton Enus reveals battle with cancer

The respected journalist and out gay personality has penned an article for Fairfax media in which he details his shock diagnosis and his subsequent treatment.

Enus underwent a colonoscopy and while he had anticipated doctors had found some polyps the truth was they had found “a large tumour”.

Enus writes:

“Me? The one who'd given up eating meat more than three decades before, who'd never been a smoker and no more than a glass-with-dinner kind of drinker. The one who ran marathons and whose greatest joy was chasing a ball around a tennis court for hours, who did yoga and had no family history of bowel cancer. And yet, there it was, plain to see. Luck of the draw.”

Enus and his long-term partner Roger Henning were taken through the surgical procedures and the fact that there would be significant sacrifices to his quality of life.

At this point Enus says he broke down:

“As we left the consulting room and walked back towards the hospital reception I broke down, engulfed in a spasm of loud sobbing. It had all become too much. Out of control. Unpredictable. Scary. I wanted my health back. I stood there with my head on Roger's shoulder in a state of the purest despair.”

Enus who is at the end of his radiation and chemotherapy treatment is hoping his going public will encourage others to seek medical treatment for early diagnosis.

As an Ambassador for Bowel Cancer Australia he says [bowel cancer] is “a problem that's not going away.”

“On average, 41 Australians are diagnosed with bowel cancer every day. That's a staggering number. Almost 10 per cent are younger than fifty. That ought to get your attention” he writes.

“Now do something about it. Have that chat with your GP even if it feels awkward. Don't wait until it's too late.

“About two-thirds of eligible people choose not to complete the sample test in the bowel cancer screening program. Two out of three! It's hard to believe people could be so cavalier about something so fundamental.

“Just do it. It could save your life. I reckon it saved mine.”