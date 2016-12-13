Are you the next owner of the iconic Daylesford Hotel?

Ever dreamed of owning your own pub? What about one of the most iconic gay friendly pubs in Australia? A golden opportunity awaits you in the nation’s regional LGBTIQ capital with the news that The Daylesford Hotel is up for sale.

Built in the 1850s during the gold rush, The Daylesford Hotel is a landmark building in the region. And since its recent revamp the pub has become a thriving hub for the local and visiting LGBTIQ community.

In fact, come ChillOut Festival it’s pretty much standing room only at the Daylesford as queer party goers celebrate one of the largest LGBTIQ festivals in the country.

(The Daylesford Hotel beer garden)

Co-owner Anne-Marie Banting took over the pub nearly five years ago and says she’s proud of where the hotel is now heading:

“When we took it over very few people knew about The Daylesford Hotel, none of the locals were coming and it was run down,” Banting tells MCV.

“So when we bought it on her 100th birthday we gave her a lovely facelift and we turned the pub around and that has been an absolute delight for us.”

Banting said the plan was always to keep the pub for five years.

(Front bar)

The Daylesford Hotel is a multifaceted operation boasting the front bar, dining room, great beer garden, bottle shop, the iconic balcony and accommodation. There are seven hotel-style rooms and the magnificent apartment.

Banting says herself and her co-owner Graham Bamford would ideally love that the hotel remains in the hands of LGBTIQ owners.

“We’d love to see someone from the LGBT community take it on, that would be the ideal,” Banting says.

“We’d just love to see someone continue the whole openness of the hotel. We are a hotel for everyone and we certainly never decided to open as a gay hotel, but what we have done has been very inclusive and everyone feels at home.”

She adds:

“To watch new people coming into our locale and find their spot at the Daylesford and meet up with people and finding friendship that was always a winner for us, we are quite proud of the pub.”

“We’d love to make sure that kind of history we have created could continue.”

The hotel has 18 years on the lease and is licenced to serve 200 patrons, although during ChillOut Banting extends the licence to 400.

(Accomodation)

Banting says she’s proud that they took a “shabby historic hotel and turned it into something historic and absolutely beautiful.”

While Bamford and the silent partners have retired, Banting is off to Greece and the islands to ponder her next move, however she says the sale of the business has already stirred up interest.

“We are getting interest already and it really is a great opportunity to walk in and run an iconic Victorian pub that is very gay friendly.”

For enquires contact Chris Foley Brokerage chrisfoleybre.com.au