Love comes in surprising guises in new musical It Shoulda Been You.

It Shoulda Been You offers a musical farce complete with blushing brides, nervous grooms and a twist at the end…

Since it first premiered in New York in 2015 It Shoulda Been You has been making fans of musical theatre aficionados, who have been quick to praise its farcical elements, twisting plot lines and modern take on marriage.

The show tackles a number of issues as it delivers a story focused on family and friends coming together on a wedding day. Cultures clash, tears are shed, revelations abound, the bride’s ex arrives and the family and celebrations are thrown into chaos.

According to director James Worner It Shoulda Been You offers up all the relatable, familiar fears, tensions and joys of a family celebration… and then some.

“Family expectations, self-doubt, fear of disappointing loved ones, maternal love and approval, conflict and acceptance… it’s all there! Throw in some star-crossed lovers and there really is something for everyone!”

Worner says in It Shoulda Been You nothing is what it seems. Families and religious beliefs collide, Machiavellian plots are revealed, promises are broken, secrets are exposed and hope springs from the most unlikely of places.... and love blossoms in the most unexpected places… he also suggests the play has “a powerful message about love, self-esteem, body-image and being true to who you are”.

Worner says he fell in love with the play on a recent trip to New York and was over the moon when he was able to secure the rights.

“I saw a dozen Broadway shows and this was the best of them, hands down! We all see elements of ourselves in the characters if not the situations themselves. It’s also laugh-out loud funny! I also love that our heroine is unconventional, defying the usual clichés. Plump, no-nonsense but ultimately seeking affirmation from her mother.”

It Shoulda Been You is a wedding musical that you'll never forget, where anything that can go wrong does, and love pops up in mysterious places. As Worner says “Who doesn’t love – and deserve - a fabulous wedding… if they want one?”

It Shoulda Been You plays from March 31-April 8 at the Independent Theatre, North Sydney. Go to chatswoodmusicalsociety.org