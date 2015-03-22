Jonathan Biggins new play, Talk, explores the court of public opinion

You know him best for his work in The Wharf Revue but now triple threat Jonathan Biggins shifts his focus to the big picture world of journalism with his latest play, Talk.

Most theatregoers will be familiar with actor, writer director Jonathan Biggins for his work with the Wharf Revue. His canny impersonations of politicians a la Paul Keating and Bob Brown are unsurpassed and his ability to grasp the satire in any situation is renowned. But next month Biggins will put his familiar tools aside to dish up a new work of a completely different nature.

For Talk, Biggins has cast his net over the power of talk radio, a world where wit and charm and strong opinions wage supreme and the facts be damned. A world where the 24-hour news cycle is King and a popular chat show can be a King-maker.

Biggins says he began to formulate the idea for Talk as he watched the rise in new media and the decline of quality journalism.

“If everyone can be a journalist, then no-one is. We forget that journalism was invented as a way to filter the gossip and rumour of the coffee houses, an attempt to sort out the fact from the fiction and give society some kind of accepted truth as a foundation to work from. Of course, truth is relative – to a point – but as journalism improved, particularly the expensive and difficult investigative variety, we found out more of what vested interests wanted to hide.”

Biggins believes while today we have access to more information than ever before, we know even less and this provided a leaping off point for Talk.

“News is now too often presented as the immediacy of conflict; ever-larger storms in ever-diminishing teacups,” he tells STC.

“We get the where, the who and the what but there’s no time for the why or the how.

“Basically, the play looks at the response of three different media outlets to the abandoned trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a thirteen year old – and doesn’t that sound like a fun subject? But after all, comedy is tragedy plus time.”

Talk plays from April 3 to May 20 at the Drama Theatre, Sydney Opera House. Go to sydneytheatre.com.au

[image] John Waters stars in Jonathan Biggins Talk.