The female form is explored in this retrospective of Arkadily Kozlovski’s work

Black Eye Gallery plays host to an exhibition of the late Russian photographer Arkadiy Kozolvskiy’s work, with The Russian Nude

The work of the late Russian photographer Arkadiy Kozlovskiy goes on display this month when Black Eye Gallery present an exhibition of the photographer’s nudes, shot throughout the period of 2010-2104.

The exhibition, the aptly titled THE RUSSIAN NUDE is a study of the female form and celebrates the beauty and athleticism of women.

It marks the first time the works have been shown in a single solo exhibition.

Arkadiy first began photographing nudes in 2010. In just three years of active shooting he had achieved high recognition and popularity among the Russian photo community. Shooting for his own creativity, he had complete freedom of expression and developed his own unique style.

The works offer a vintage almost retro sensibility and hark back to the works of Helmut Newton and Jeanloup Sieff.

Diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in 2013, Arkadily lost his battle with the illness in 2014.

Koslovsky once said “Art is the only way to leave your mark on the world”. Upon his death his vast collection of photos were left to his children who will now honour their father’s wishes to find a way to promote cancer research by presenting a percentage from sales all works to The Unicorn Foundation - an Australian cancer research organisation.

The Russian Nude will be on show at Black Eye Gallery from March 31. Go to blackeyegallery.com.au