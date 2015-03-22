Scientists develop process to ‘fingerprint’ HIV glycoproteins

Scientists at The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) have developed a method to analyse the glycan shield on HIV's protective outer glycoprotein, to create a ‘fingerprint’ which could potentially assist in the creation of a vaccine.

"The ability to identify the glycan fingerprint on HIV's glycoprotein will help us develop a vaccine that matches what is found on the virus," said James Paulson, Chair of Chemistry at TSRI and co-chair of the Department of Molecular Medicine, who led the study published in the journal Nature Communications.

The new method will enable scientists to identify which types of glycans make up the glycoprotein - and whether the glycoprotein has any vulnerable holes.

The glycans cover the glycoprotein machinery that HIV uses to enter host cells. The human immune system wants to produce antibodies that bind to the glycoprotein to stop infection, but the glycans block immune cells from seeing their targets and developing useful antibodies.

For the new study, the researchers developed a way to figure out the composition of sugars on the glycoprotein. They used enzymes to break the glycoprotein into smaller peptide chunks. Next, the team used a technique called mass spectrometry to analyze these peptides and see if they fell into one of three categories: high-mannose glycans (a type with a specific kind of sugar), complex-type glycans (which are more mature glycans) or sites with no glycans.

While previous HIV studies had distinguished between high-mannose and complex-type glycans, this was the first time scientists could also see the number of glycan-free sites. In fact, the new method has already revealed that the glycoprotein does not have as many holes as many researchers had predicted.

Researchers say the next step is to analyze the glycan composition and glycan-free sites on the natural, or "native," form of HIV, not just an HIV-like vaccine candidate. "Then we can see if the fingerprints match up," Paulson said.

If they do match, the researchers will know they are on a path to developing a vaccine that can induce useful antibodies.I