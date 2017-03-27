HIV community mourns loss of advocate Andrew Burry

WA AIDS Council (WAAC) CEO Andrew Burry has passed away of a suspected heart attack. Burry has served as the CEO of WAAC since 2012, when he replaced long-serving CEO Trish Langdon.

Burry is considered to be a giant amongst Australia’s community led response to HIV.

Prior to taking on the role at WAAC, Burry spent five years as the General Manager at the AIDS Action Council in the ACT and was a board member of Australian Federation of AIDS Organisations (AFAO).

WAAC described Burry as an “active and significant contributor to the HIV response in Australia” and suggested Burry will be sorely missed.

In a statement online the Council expressed its condolences to Burry’s family and loved ones.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to Andrew’s loved ones, and ask for the respect of their privacy at this time,” the statement read.

AFAO president Dr Bridget Haire said the organisation is deeply saddened by the loss of Burry, who she suggested served the community with “distinction and purpose”.

“Andrew's powerful, robust advocacy was informed by an unshakeable conviction that community-led responses matter. His leadership, and the AIDS Council's standing, were recognised recently by the WA Government, which has announced that the Western Australian PrEP trial will be largely managed through WAAC’s M Clinic,” Haire said.

Haire also acknowledged Burry’s considerable contribution to AFAO, where he served as a board member for six years, most recently as Vice President and, prior to that, as Treasurer.

“His insights and experience have contributed greatly to AFAO's mission,” said Haire.



“Andrew’s working life was devoted to improving the health of others and fighting stigma and discrimination. Our thoughts are with his partner, children, family and friends, and with the Board and staff of the WA AIDS Council. He will be sorely missed,” Haire concluded.

ACON CEO Nicolas Parkhill expressed his sadness at Burry’s sudden death.

“It is with the greatest shock and sadness that we heard today of the passing of the WA AIDS Council's CEO, Andrew Burry. We pass on our sincerest condolences and love to all of Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues,” Parkhill said.

“Many in the HIV sector knew Andrew to be a wonderful person who contributed a great deal to the Australian HIV response, in many roles, over many years. Countless people around the country will miss him greatly on both personal and professional levels.”

In response to the news, WAAC’s Murray Street office will be closed today and Tuesday March 28, 2017. Services for clients, with the exception of the Murray Street Needle and Syringe Exchange Program, will not be affected.

[image] Andrew Burry (Source: Facebook)