MOST POPULAR TODAY

Apple reveal Red iPhone to raise funds to support ending HIV
Apple yesterday unveiled a red version of the iPhone 7, continuing the company’s long-running support for HIV/AIDS charity [Red]. ...
Anton Enus reveals battle with cancer
SBS presenter Anton Enus has revealed his current battle with cancer.The respected journalist and out gay personality has penned an article ...
Gender X now an option for Vic students
Victorian high school students will now be able to identify as having a gender other than male or female on their VCE documentation.“The i ...
IVF and unpaid surrogacy now actioned for South Australian same sex couples
LGBTI advocates have welcomed news South Australian same–sex couples will now have equal access to assisted reproductive technology and un ...
MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?
Openly gay member of the ACT legislative Council, Chris Steel, wants the gay blood ban lifted... Here's why... ...
SSO, Brendam Maclean and keeping the faith with George Michael's legacy
Originally planned as a celebration of George Michael’s landmark album, Faith, the upcomingSydney Symphony Orchestra concert Praying for Time will n ...
Real Boy MQFF doco explores one family's emotional journey through transition
The award winning documentary Real Boy: A Son’s Transition. A Mom’s Transformation is a must see at this year’s Melbourne Queer Film Festival. R ...
Chef Oscar Peñailillo is set to fire up your tastebuds at Shift Kitchen
“You know how you feel when you find something that makes you happy?” That’s how I feel about cooking,” says Shift Kitchen’s new chef, Oscar ...
Get your gay stuff at Gay Stuff Markets at Hares and Hyenas
Have you been to Gay Stuff Markets yet? ...
He’s the man behind the woman: Meet Goldfrapp’s Will Gregory
Hot on the heels of the release of their seventh album, Goldfrapp are Australia bound for Vivid. Cec Busby caught up with Will Gregory to talk music a ...
Virginia Gay blows in from the Windy City to deliver a rough and ready Calamity Jane
Actor Virginia Gay gets under the skin of rootin’ tootin’ frontierswoman Calamity Jane and uncovers a feminist super hero. ...
Get ready to do the hustle as disco fever takes over the Pollys Club’s latest event
Grab your boogie shoes and get ready to shimmy-shake as the Pollys take over Marrickville Town Hall for a spectacular 70’s inspired disco extravagan ...
Rainbow Round of Sport returns
Skins, Pride in Diversity & Pride in Sport will join together once more for the second annual Australian Rainbow Round of Sport (RROS). ...
People would yell homophobic slurs at me: Ian Thorpe
Olympic champion Ian Thorpe ha revealed he was the victim of homophobic bullying before he came out. ...
Manchester United teams up with LGBT rights group Stonewall in UK’s first sports partnership
Manchester United has become the first UK sports team to partner with gay rights organisation Stonewall.The most successful team in British football h ...
Feeling sporty? Get sweaty at ChillOut 2017
Yes, it’s time for ChillOut - the greatest gay getaway in the country, but it all doesn’t have to be about parties, eating out and spas, there’s ...
Men targeted in sub-Saharan HIV testing trial
Men from sub-Saharan Africa are less inclined to test for HIV because of clinic hours and the stigma associated with HIV males.Research presented at l ...
Aussie-led research develops a cheaper HIV drug for developing countries
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has tentatively approved a new combination of cheaper anti-retroviral drugs for use in its aid program in de ...
French researchers find a new way to target dormant HIV
A problem with finding a cure for HIV – that is, eliminating all virus from the body – is that it can hide in the immune system’s CD 4 T cells.N ...
From condoms to PrEP – what does ‘safe sex’ mean today?
Martin Holt from the University of New South Wales gave a lecture in Sydney last week on the notion of ‘safe sex’ from its creation in the eightie ...
Power Rangers film to feature a lesbian character
LGBTIQ characters questioning their sexuality are popping up in several films at the moment.The latest is a lesbian character in the new Power Rangers ...
Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella sizzle in Atomic Blonde
The trailer for Charlize Theron’s new film features a very sexy scene with her co-star Sofia Boutella.Atomic Blonde is a spy action thriller where m ...
Kristen Stewart opens up about coming out
Actress Kristen Stewart has opened up about her decision to ‘come out’ publicly (and debuted a killer new buzz-cut). ...
LGBTIQ women among the women’s honour roll inductees
The Victorian Honour Roll of Women has been announced and a number of LGBTIQ women are among the recipients.The Victorian Honour Roll of Women celebra ...
Daywash is heating up Mardi Gras and we have tickets up for grabs!
Men, muscle, music: gay circuit party Daywash is poised to serve up another hot event to close the Mardo Gras. ...
Are you Australia’s next cub model? The SX Search for a Cover Cub is finally here
“It’s such a blast getting up onstage and encouraging guys to just be themselves and have fun. You often find that when the shyest guys jump out o ...
Sydney’s pop-up Bear Bar is finally here! Here's the full line-up
Sydney’s pop-up Bear Bar re-opens its doors this Friday for another action packed nine days of fun events.As well as the pub style nights the entert ...
SX’s Bears Guide to Mardi Gras
Looking to supersize your Mardi Gras? Check out our special bears guide to what’s hot and hairy this festive season. ...