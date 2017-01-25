  • MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?

    MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?

  • Get your gay stuff at Gay Stuff Markets at Hares and Hyenas

    Get your gay stuff at Gay Stuff Markets at Hares and Hyenas

  • Power Rangers film to feature a lesbian character

    Power Rangers film to feature a lesbian character

  • Daywash is heating up Mardi Gras and we have tickets up for grabs!

    Daywash is heating up Mardi Gras and we have tickets up for grabs!

MOST POPULAR TODAY

No items found.

NEWS

FEATURES

ENTERTAINMENT

CHECKUP

SPORT

PONY

GAY LIFE

ALSO MAKING HEADLINES

  • Dykes on Bikes seeking a ride leader

    Dykes on Bikes seeking a ride leader

  • MPs and PM slammed for promoting racism on Harmony Day

    MPs and PM slammed for promoting racism on Harmony Day

  • Gay panic defence finally abolished in Queensland

    Gay panic defence finally abolished in Queensland

  • New book uncovers the hidden history of gay Cairns

    New book uncovers the hidden history of gay Cairns

  • Study shows gay men and lesbians discriminated against on the sound of their voices

    Study shows gay men and lesbians discriminated against on the sound of their voices

NEWS

Apple reveal Red iPhone to raise funds to support ending HIV

Apple reveal Red iPhone to raise funds to support ending HIV

Written by // Samuel Leighton-Dore

Apple yesterday unveiled a red version of the iPhone 7, continuing the company’s long-running support for HIV/AIDS charity [Red]. ...

Continue Reading |

PHOTOS

FEATURES

MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?

MLA Chris Steel asks why is there still a ban on blood donors in monogamous relationships?

Written by // Chris Steel

Openly gay member of the ACT legislative Council, Chris Steel, wants the gay blood ban lifted... Here's why... ...

Continue Reading |

ENTERTAINMENT

Get your gay stuff at Gay Stuff Markets at Hares and Hyenas

Get your gay stuff at Gay Stuff Markets at Hares and Hyenas

Written by // Rachel Cook

Have you been to Gay Stuff Markets yet? ...

Continue Reading

SPORT

Rainbow Round of Sport returns

Rainbow Round of Sport returns

Written by // Cec Busby

Skins, Pride in Diversity & Pride in Sport will join together once more for the second annual Australian Rainbow Round of Sport (RROS). ...

Continue Reading |

CHECKUP maintop-3

Men targeted in sub-Saharan HIV testing trial

Men targeted in sub-Saharan HIV testing trial

Written by // Andrew Shaw

Men from sub-Saharan Africa are less inclined to test for HIV because of clinic hours and the stigma associated with HIV males.Research presented at l ...

Continue Reading

banner-pony-main-top-2

Power Rangers film to feature a lesbian character

Power Rangers film to feature a lesbian character

LGBTIQ characters questioning their sexuality are popping up in several films at the moment.The latest is a lesbian character in the new Power Rangers ...

Continue Reading

banner-gaylife-maintop-3

Daywash is heating up Mardi Gras and we have tickets up for grabs!

Daywash is heating up Mardi Gras and we have tickets up for grabs!

Written by // Gay Life Team

Men, muscle, music: gay circuit party Daywash is poised to serve up another hot event to close the Mardo Gras.   ...

Continue Reading

VIDEO

HDVS_CATEGORY: Film
HDVS_CATEGORY: Film
HDVS_CATEGORY: Music
HDVS_CATEGORY: Community

AFTERNOON DELIGHT

Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography Caged! Colombian Hotel. Photos: Mark Dickson - Deep Field Photography

CHILLOUT PARADE

Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei Basement Bar. The Newmarket Hotel. Melbourne. Photos James Tapei

BQFF OPENING

Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw Brisbane Queer Film Festival Opening. New Farm Cinemas. Photos: Andrew Shaw

MARS BAR

The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran The Mars Bar. Adelaide. Photos: Sophie Killoran
new-spotlight-mag-sx
new-spotlight-mag-mcv
new-spotlight-mag-qp
new-spotlight-mag-bl